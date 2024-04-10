Wait, should you get a monocle?

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Is there anything more annoying than sitting down to read a good book and realizing you forgot your reading glasses? With a monocle, once the preserve of aristocrats or peanut mascots, you can keep a handy hold over your readers and make a quirky fashion statement all at the same time.

Beyond being convenient and giving a nod to vintage style, monocles do offer some potential benefits over regular eyeglasses. They help enhance your vision for specific tasks, offering magnification for reading or focusing on small details. Unlike traditional glasses, monocles are often smaller and lighter, making them more convenient to carry and store. They also tend to spark curiosity and conversation, serving as an intriguing accessory that invites questions, comments and compliments from others.

Check out our top monocle picks and give your eyewear a distinguished update.

Moderne Monocle Emmeline Gold Magnifier Pendant

Misplacing reading glasses can be incredibly frustrating, especially when you need them the most. It’s that instant panic that sets in when they’re not where you thought they were, followed by the frantic search through pockets, drawers and countertops. The annoyance only amplifies as you realize how reliant you are on them for something as simple as reading a book or checking your phone.

Switch out your old readers for this beautifully elegant necklace featuring 14k gold plating and simulated diamonds to solve the problem. This functional jewelry will help you out with 3.5 X magnification to make even the smallest print easier to read. Featured on Good Morning America and a firm favorite with TV host Kelly Ripa, it’s sure to become part of your signature style.

Moderne Monocle

$68 at Walmart

As the name suggests this monocle is a current take on the timeless eyepiece. With a dog tag style design, they look just like a stylish accessory but double as convenient magnifiers for reading. Take them anywhere you might need to read small print including on maps, instructions or ingredient lists without having to worry about finding your reading glasses.

Magnifier Pendant

Get the look of a vintage necklace in this classic piece that is as functional as it is beautiful. When you need to see a little clearer, you’ll have 2.5 X magnification ready at your fingertips. You’ll find it adds an elegant touch to many outfits as well as being a useful tool.

5X Magnifying Glass Pendant

Enhance your reading experience effortlessly with this magnifying lens necklace, designed for crystal-clear clarity and distortion-free magnification. A practical gift for elders, its compact pendant style makes it ideal for use at home, in the office or while traveling. Perfect for tasks like reading small print, examining documents or even adding a touch of vintage sophistication to your ensemble as a monocle eyepiece.

Minimalist Magnifying Necklace

Effortlessly elegant, these magnifying glass necklaces come in two stylish colors to complement any outfit, adding a retro charm while ensuring crystal-clear vision for daily tasks. With 5 X magnification power and a compact design, they’re perfect for reading newspapers, exploring maps or assisting in intricate tasks, serving as thoughtful gifts for anyone in need of visual aid.

Vintage Reading Magnifier

If one just isn’t enough, pick up this set of three monocles so that you always have one when you need it. Stash one in the car, another in your purse or around the house for clear vision at all times. As they serve as both fashionable accessories and practical magnifiers, gift one to someone special.

Zodaca Magnifying Glass Necklace

Wear this pretty monocle necklace for easy access whenever you need to enhance small prints or texts. Crafted with scratch-resistant glass on a metal chain, this versatile pendant magnifier is not only durable but also adds a touch of elegance to any outfit. It’s the perfect accessory for reading, solving puzzles or as a thoughtful gift so that your loved ones never forget their magnifier again.

Moderne Monocle Harlow Rose Gold Magnifier Pendant

This statement piece in rose gold replaces your standard readers with 3.5 X magnification, for clarity on the go, perfect for nights out or daily wear. Crafted with high-quality rose gold-plated brass it makes a striking and useful addition to your wardrobe.

Unique Vintage Magnifying Glass Necklace by AtRealFlower

These pretty monocle necklaces are both useful and decorative. Personalize your monocle with inspirational phrases or words including “Follow your heart,” “Find the joy in the journey,” and “Family.” Adorned with vintage-hued gemstones, the pendant boasts 10 X magnification to help you with fine tasks line threading needles or reading small text. They also make an attractive and thoughtful gift especially if paired with a new book.

Whether worn for practical vision correction or simply as a bold fashion statement, modern monocles serve as a reminder of the enduring appeal of classic accessories. It’s clear that monocles are more than just a historical curiosity, they’re a symbol of individuality and timeless sophistication. So, if you need the practicality of easily accessible eyewear to read the fine print on menus and labels, a monocle could be for you!

