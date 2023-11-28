Video: UFC champion holds alleged domestic abuse suspect at gunpoint

An alleged domestic violence suspect knew he chose the wrong house to hide at when he found himself face-to-face with an armed professional fighter.

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland shared Ring security camera footage on social media Monday showing a man stumbling into the driveway of the fighter's Las Vegas home. The person can be seen ducking between cars before Strickland walks out of the house and approaches him.

The footage shows Strickland holding the man at gunpoint with what appears to be a firearm, as another car approaches and a man gets out. The video then cuts to show Strickland and the third person standing in the street as Strickland shoves the alleged perpetrator to the ground — gun still drawn.

"Here's what I know...." Strickland recounts in an Instagram post. "The guy was drunk stomping out a girl, a security guard seen it, he jumped in his car and drove off. Security followed him, hit a curb, completely shredded his tire, drove on the rim for awhile then jumped out and tried to hide at my house. I initially thought he was stealing my car."

The fighter adds that the alleged suspect was arrested.

Strickland later shared a photo on X, formerly Twitter, of what he claims to be a wheel to the man's car. It's missing a tire and has clearly been dented, seemingly backing up at least part of Strickland's storyline.

Naa man... the guy was beating up a girl and fled drunk from security, wrecked his car, drove on the rim till it couldn't drive and took off on foot hiding at my house. Had to turn himself into police in the morning. https://t.co/qCQ3PB20ba pic.twitter.com/4iGD5ixt0g — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) November 27, 2023

Several UFC fans and fighters took to the comment section on Strickland's post to make light of the whole incident.

"A friendly reminder to NOT play ding dong ditch at Sean Strickland's house," replied MMA influencer Nina Marie Daniele along with a laughing emoji.

"You're like the grownup version of Kevin McCallister, but angrier," MMA coach Eric Nicksick joked. "Also, did you pull a gun on a guy wearing loafers?!"

The 32-year-old Strickland started fighting professionally in 2008 and has a 28-5 MMA record. He most recently defeated fellow middleweight (185 lbs) Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in September to become the promotion's champion.

