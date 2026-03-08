US service member dies from injuries sustained in Iranian attack in Saudi Arabia, US military says

The U.S. military announced Sunday that a service member has now died of injuries they sustained during an Iranian attack on American troops stationed in Saudi Arabia last weekend.

U.S. Central Command said the identity of the person will be witheld until 24 hours after next of kin has been notified. They are the seventh U.S. service member to die since the U.S. and Israel began launching attacks on Iran.

CENTCOM Update TAMPA, Fla. – Last night, a U.S. service member passed away from injuries received during the Iranian regime’s initial attacks across the Middle East. The service member was seriously wounded at the scene of an attack on U.S. troops in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 8, 2026

