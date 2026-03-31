US journalist abducted in Iraq; State Department says she was warned of threats

The Iraqi government is now investigating after an American journalist was abducted in Baghdad on Tuesday.

The journalist, who was identified as freelancer Shelly Kittleson by one of the outlets she reported for, was abducted by “unknown individuals”, Iraq’s Ministry of the Interior said in a statement on Facebook.

According to the Ministry, security forces launched an immediate operation and were able to intercept a vehicle believed to be linked to Kittleson’s abduction. Kittleson, however, was not found inside the vehicle.

One suspect has been arrested. Scripps News reached out to the Ministry to get more information about the suspect and is awaiting a response.

In a post on X, Dylan Johnson, the Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs for the U.S. State Department, said that the individual arrested is believed to be associated with Iranian-aligned militia group Kataib Hizballah.

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Without naming Kittleson, Johnson also added, “The State Department previously fulfilled our duty to warn this individual of threats against them, and we will continue to coordinate with the FBI to ensure their release as quickly as possible.”

Scripps News understands Kittleson was contacted at least 4 times in recent days about credible threats, including Monday night by the FBI.

The search for Kittleson and others involved in her abduction is ongoing.

According to Kittleson’s X account, her work primarily focuses on the Middle East and Afghanistan. Kittleson has reported for several news outlets, including Al-Monitor, BBC, Politico, Foreign Policy, and more.

In a statement on their website, Al-Monitor expressed concern over Kittleson’s abduction, stating, “We call for her safe and immediate release. We stand by her vital reporting from the region and call for her swift return to continue her important work.”

The Committee to Protect Journalists also called for Kittleson’s safe return in a statement to Scripps News, saying “CPJ calls on Iraqi authorities to do everything in their power to locate Shelley Kittleson, ensure her immediate and safe release, and hold those responsible to account.”