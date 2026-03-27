Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI following rollover crash in Florida

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a rollover crash in South Florida on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. near 281 Beach Road on Jupiter Island, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

An image from the scene shows an SUV on its side. Authorities said Woods was able to climb out of the vehicle and was not injured.

"We really weren't suspicious of alcohol being involved in this case and that proved to be true at the jail," said Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek. "So, Mr. Woods did a breathalyzer test, blew triple-zeros, but when it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused. So he's been charged with DUI, with property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test."

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The crash comes days after Woods appeared in the TGL final, competing for his Jupiter Links team. TGL is a technology-driven indoor golf league co-founded by Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Woods’ last appearance on the PGA Tour came at the 2024 Open Championship, where he did not make the cut.

“I’ve been trying to come back. But it just hasn’t worked out that way,” Woods said ahead of the TGL final. “I’ve had a bad run of injuries last year. I think it’s been a year and a few days since I blew out my Achilles. And so then I’ve had two back operations. So it’s been a little rough go. But the guys here, this team, we have so much fun, I really don’t want to screw up the lineup, I just want these guys to keep playing.”

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Woods has won 15 major championships, second behind Jack Nicklaus.

Woods was also seriously injured in a 2021 crash in the Los Angeles area. Authorities said at the time he was driving at nearly twice the posted speed limit of 45 mph.

In 2017, Woods was arrested in Palm Beach County on suspicion of driving under the influence. He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving, agreeing to pay a $250 fine and attend DUI school.