New video captures the aftermath of a fatal teen stabbing at a Texas track meet

Newly released video from an officer's body camera and a surveillance camera at a Texas running track captures the moments after a teenage athlete fatally stabbed another teen from a rival team in the stadium bleachers during a high school meet last year.

Karmelo Anthony, 19, was convicted of murder on June 10 in the death of Austin Metcalf, 17, and sentenced to 35 years in prison. A jury rejected Anthony's claims of self-defense. The videos were included in a batch of evidence released by the Collin County court following the conclusion of the trial.

RELATED STORY | Texas teen convicted of murder in a fatal stabbing at a high school track meet

The surveillance video shows the track and bleachers on a rainy day. Suddenly a figure wearing a gray sweatshirt is seen popping up from behind a yellow tent and then running down the steps. The video has no sound.

He got to the bottom of the bleachers, tripped and fell on the ground, and then kept running along the edge of the fencing that separates the bleachers from the running track. He stopped briefly, turned to look at what appeared to be someone chasing him, and then kept running.

After making his way part way around the track, he was joined by an unidentified person. They stopped to talk and then hugged. They started walking again and were joined by another person. After talking more, Anthony walked toward the fence where he appeared to meet up with a police officer.

The officer put him in handcuffs and walked him toward the police cruiser. Anthony obeyed the officer's commands and then started crying.

"He put his hands on me," Anthony said in a broken voice. "I told him not to. He put his hands on me."

The officers escorted him to the police cruiser and placed him inside.