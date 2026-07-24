Trump says China, Russia assured him they are not arming Iran

President Donald Trump appeared to dismiss concerns on Friday that China and Russia are supplying weapons to Iran amid the ongoing conflict with the United States.

In a social media post, Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping told him during a recent meeting in Beijing that China would not "give or sell Weapons to the Islamic Republic of Iran," including through Chinese companies. Trump said he takes Xi "at his word."

Trump also said Russian President Vladimir Putin told him Russia would not sell weapons to Iran, despite Moscow's close ties with the country.

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"Two major Countries that people speak of often in terms of Iran are, in my opinion, not participating," Trump wrote. "If they did, it would be very bad for them — Certainly not in their best interests."

The U.S. and Iran have been at war since February, when American forces joined Israel in strikes that killed Iran's top leadership, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

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After months of exchanging attacks, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding calling for a cessation of hostilities. However, the U.S. has carried out 12 consecutive days of strikes following attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route whose disruption has strained global fuel supplies and contributed to rising gas prices worldwide.

Iran has responded by targeting U.S. interests in the region. Four U.S. service members have been killed in the past week, bringing the total number of American deaths in the conflict to 18 since the war began.

