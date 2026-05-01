Trump informs Congress initial military operations against Iran have been 'terminated'

President Donald Trump informed Congress that U.S. military operations against Iran that began Feb. 28 have been terminated.

Scripps News obtained a letter to congressional leaders, in which Trump said hostilities ended after a ceasefire took hold in early April, with no exchange of fire between U.S. forces and Iran since April 7.

Trump’s notification is in response to the War Powers Resolution of 1973, which generally requires the president to end military involvement within 60 days unless Congress authorizes the action or grants a 30-day extension.

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The president’s explanation could face pushback from members of Congress. On Thursday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the 60-day clock was paused because of the ceasefire. Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine disagreed, saying the assertion raises “serious constitutional concerns.”

His comments came as U.S. troops remain in the region and a blockade of Iranian ports continues following Iran’s move to close the Strait of Hormuz.

In his letter, Trump noted that the United States will continue adjusting its force posture in the region to address threats from Iran and its proxy forces.

"I have and will continue to direct United States Armed Forces consistent with my responsibilities and pursuant to my constitutional authority to conduct United States foreign relations and as Commander in Chief and Chief Executive," Trump stated.

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Earlier this month, Trump canceled planned U.S. talks with Iran aimed at securing a longterm peace deal. The president said he would wait for a unified proposal from Iran, claiming its leadership was in disarray after weeks of military strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran reportedly submitted a new proposal Friday, which Trump dismissed.

The military action in Iran has resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. service members, with hundreds more injured. Officials say thousands of Iranians have also been killed in the conflict.

