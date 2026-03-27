Israel claims responsibility for strikes on Iranian nuclear-linked sites

Nuclear sites in Iran came under attack on Friday.

A water treatment facility and a yellowcake uranium plant were struck, Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

Officials said no one was killed in the attacks and that radioactive materials were not released, posing no contamination risk to nearby residents.

The Israel Defense Forces took responsibility for the strike on the water facility, claiming it was a plutonium production site tied to Iran’s nuclear weapons program.

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"The IDF will not allow the Iranian regime to continue advancing its nuclear weapons program, which poses an existential threat to Israel and the entire world," the IDF said in a statement on X.

In response, a senior Iranian military official warned of retaliation.

"You tested us once before; the world saw again that you yourselves started playing with fire and attacking #infrastructure. This time, the equation will no longer be an eye for an eye; wait and see!" Seyed Majid Moosavi said. "Employees of industrial companies associated with the Americans and the Zionist regime should quickly leave their workplaces to avoid endangering their lives!"

The latest strikes come as the United States and Israel, which launched the operation a month ago, appear to be sending mixed public messages.

Israel’s defense minister said Friday that the country would ramp up strikes on Iran in the coming days. However, Donald Trump said Thursday that “very good and productive conversations” have taken place about a potential ceasefire.

Pakistan has positioned itself as a mediator in the conflict, and its foreign minister confirmed on the social media platform X that indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran are taking place.

