Iran says no decisions have been made on potential peace deal with US

There appeared to be movement on Thursday as the U.S. remains optimistic about a potential peace deal with Iran.

Iran’s foreign ministry indicated that negotiations were ongoing through Pakistani mediators and said it was reviewing messages it had received.

The ministry said no conclusions had been reached and that it had not yet responded to the United States.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also said on state television that he met with Iran’s supreme leader, who has not made recent public appearances.

Meanwhile, officials have indicated that Donald Trump favors reaching a memorandum of understanding that could serve as a framework for broader negotiations later.

The Wall Street Journal reported that a working draft under discussion would ease restrictions around the Strait of Hormuz on both sides. However, key sticking points — including enriched uranium, a suspension of enrichment activities and sanctions relief — have not been finalized.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations on Thursday called for a permanent end to the war, an end to the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports and an opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The strait, which carried roughly 20% of the world’s fuel supply before the war began Feb. 28, has played a major role in rising gas prices globally and in the United States.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas rose to $4.55 on Thursday, up more than 40 cents from a week ago and about $1.40 higher than a year ago.