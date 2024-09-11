Harris, Trump attend the same 9/11 ceremony following their debate

Hours after the two presidential candidates met for the first time, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump attended the same event Wednesday morning commemorating the 9/11 attacks.

The two shook hands and appeared to exchange pleasantries as they gathered at the 9/11 Memorial plaza at Ground Zero in New York City, alongside President Joe Biden, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance.

The candidates are fresh off their first — and possibly only — debate before Election Day.

The annual 9/11 Memorial & Museum ceremony takes place at the site where the World Trade Center towers fell after each was struck by planes hijacked by al-Qaida on Sept. 11, 2001. A third plane struck the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia while a fourth crashed in a field in western Pennsylvania on the same day.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed, marking what is still the deadliest terror attack in history.

Separate ceremonies are taking place at the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. All of the ceremonies feature the reading of the victims’ names.

Harris and Trump will both visit the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville on Wednesday but it’s unclear if they will be there at the same time. The White House said Harris and President Biden will be participating in a wreath-laying ceremony there.

Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is expected to mark the 23rd anniversary of the deadly attacks in his home state.

Trump and Vance visited a firehouse in lower Manhattan to mark the solemn day. Vance also briefly visited the trading floor of a brokerage company affiliated with Cantor Fitzgerald that raises funds in a one-day event in honor of the 9/11 victims, according to The Associated Press.