Sniper kills suspect in Baltimore active shooter incident

BALTIMORE — A suspected active shooter was shot and killed by police snipers Tuesday after appearing in a window while holding a hostage at gunpoint in Baltimore, authorities said.

Police said officers responding to the scene came under fire from a suspect inside a house and took cover as the person fired at them.

At least one victim inside the home jumped from a window to escape, according to police.

Authorities said the suspect later appeared at a window holding another victim hostage with a gun to the person’s head. Police snipers shot the suspect at that point. The suspect later died from his injuries.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said one officer was shot in the leg during the incident and is in stable condition.

This story was originally published by Rushaad Hayward at the Scripps News Group station in Baltimore.

