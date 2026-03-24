Quadruple amputee athlete accused of fatally shooting man during argument

A quadruple amputee champion cornhole player from Maryland has been arrested and charged after allegedly shooting and killing a man before dumping his body in Charlotte Hall.

Dayton James Webber, 27, was apprehended by officers in Virginia on Monday morning in connection with the crime.

On Sunday, two people flagged down officers with the La Plata Police Department and said they were in the back seat of a car when the driver, whom they identified as Webber, shot and killed the front-seat passenger during an argument.

The witnesses added that Webber pulled over in the area of Radio Station Road and Llano Drive and asked them to help remove the victim from the car, which they refused.

ICYMI | Georgia Army veteran faces attempted murder charge after police say she tried to induce an abortion at home

Webber then fled the scene with the victim still in the car, according to the witnesses. Police said everyone in the vehicle at that time knew each other.

Patrol officers with the Charles County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and helped canvass the area where Webber had fled.

Two hours after the incident, a resident in the 10000 block of Newport Church Road reported a body in a yard.

Police confirmed the victim was 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells of Waldorf.

Authorities obtained a warrant for Webber's arrest and located his car in Charlottesville, Virginia. Police later found Webber at a nearby hospital, where he was seeking treatment for a medical issue.

Officers with the Albemarle County Police Department arrested Webber, charging him as a fugitive from justice. He faces charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and other related charges. He is currently awaiting extradition.

ICYMI | AI is now screening prison communications to forecast crimes

Webber was diagnosed with a bacterial infection at just 10 months old, according to ESPN. He had both legs and feet amputated to combat the condition and was hospitalized for months before his eventual release.

The American Cornhole League released the following statement following Webber's arrest:

"The ACL is aware of the reports regarding allegations involving Dayton Webber. This is an extremely serious matter and our thoughts are with all those impacted, including the family and loved ones of Bradrick Michael Wells. At this time, this remains an active legal situation. We respect the judicial process and will not comment on specific allegations or details while proceedings are ongoing. We will provide updates if and when it is appropriate to do so. But in the meantime, the league will have no further comment."

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact detectives at 301-609-6453. To remain anonymous, contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This story was originally published by Dominick Philippe-Auguste with the Scripps News Group station in Baltimore.