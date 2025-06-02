FBI, intelligence officials probe Colorado attack on pro-Israel demonstrators

Federal agencies are stepping in to assist with the investigation into what officials are calling a targeted terror attack during a pro-Israel demonstration in Boulder, Colorado.

Just hours after Mohamed Sabry Soliman allegedly used a makeshift flamethrower and threw an incendiary device at demonstrators rallying in support of hostages held in Gaza, FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency is treating the case as an act of terrorism.

The FBI’s involvement gives local investigators access to advanced federal tools, including nationwide databases that could determine whether the suspect was known to law enforcement in other parts of the country.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard confirmed her office is also assisting the FBI through its counterterrorism division.

Authorities believe the suspect acted alone. That’s significant, experts say, because so-called “lone wolf” attackers are among the hardest to detect and stop. These individuals often plan in isolation, making it far less likely that friends or family will report suspicious behavior in advance.

As the investigation continues, synagogues and other houses of worship across the country are receiving heightened law enforcement protection. Cities including New York, Washington, D.C., and several areas in Virginia have increased security in response to the attack.

