A DoorDash driver was caught on camera stealing $258 in tip money from a server at Leo's Coney Island in Taylor, Michigan, shortly after 5 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Kelly Plozai says she was working a 14-hour double shift when the driver reached over a protective barrier behind the counter and took all the cash she had earned that day while she was sorting and labeling two DoorDash pickup orders.



DoorDash driver caught on camera stealing tips from server working a Memorial Day double shift

"While I'm doing that, he is reaching over and stealing every bit of money that I made that night," Plozai said.

WXYZ

Plozai says she had no idea what happened until another customer who witnessed the theft immediately alerted her.

"It was actually horrifying when I saw the empty cup. My heart sank," Plozai said. "I was actually very proud of myself cause I had a very good shift. It was one of my best ever, and I was pretty pumped about it."

Watch the surveillance video below:

Video shows DoorDash driver steal tips from Taylor server on Memorial Day

Video captured by a security camera behind the counter shows the driver reaching over the barrier while Plozai was occupied packing his order.

"Doing extra things, being nice and going above and beyond over there while I'm packing up his order while he's actually robbing me behind my back," Plozai said. "So he had to reach all the way over this protective barrier. I actually had no idea that someone's arm could be long enough to reach my money."

WXYZ

Plozai filed a report with Taylor police and provided them with the surveillance video. The detective working the case is using Flock cameras and security camera footage to cross-reference vehicles that were at the location at the time of the theft.

A DoorDash spokesperson provided 7 News Detroit with this statement:

"Theft is unacceptable and there is no place for this behavior on our platform. We have removed the individual's access to the platform, are fully cooperating with Taylor Police to support their investigation, and will be compensating the restaurant for the loss."

Plozai says she wants the video seen as a warning to other restaurants.

"I want his mom to see the video. I want his cousins to see it. I want his friends to see it. And I want everybody to know exactly how he is," Plozai said. "I want this guy to be held accountable, and I know he's out there in other restaurants. I know this isn't his first time. You can clearly see in the video this is not the first time this guy has taken something."

This story was originally published by Tony Geftos with the Scripps News Group station in Detroit.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

