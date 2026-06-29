Baby found dead in portable restroom at Electric Forest music festival

A newborn baby was found dead inside a porta-potty Sunday morning in the camping area of the Electric Forest music festival in Rothbury, according to Michigan State Police.

An employee of the restroom vending company found the body of the newborn baby during routine maintenance.

Investigators say there is no known threat to the public, and the investigation is still ongoing.

"Investigators are asking for the public's assistance. If you were in the area and observed anything unusual, or if you have information that you believe may be relevant, we encourage you to come forward," Michigan State Police said in a statement on X.

Michigan State Police's most recent update online requests that the public avoid speculation on social media out of respect for the investigation and those affected.

The four-day EDM festival was held Rothbury, which is about 60 miles northwest of Grand Rapids.