Authorities seek help in identifying Netanyahu protesters in DC last week

Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying a group of individuals accused of vandalism and assault during last week's protests in Washington, D.C. during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint session of Congress over his country's war in Gaza against Hamas.

The United States Park Police posted information bulletins to social media Tuesday with the images of five suspects involved in protests near the U.S. Capitol. One of the individuals is accused of assaulting a police officer and the others are accused of vandalizing and damaging government property.

U.S. Park Police These photos provided by the U.S. Park Police show people of interest in relation to alleged criminal activity during pro-Palestinian demonstrations near the U.S. Capitol.

"The United States Park Police is seeking to identify individuals involved in criminal activity that occurred in Columbus Circle, Washington, D.C. on July 24," the USPP said. "Anyone with information is asked to contact the USPP tip line at (202)379-4877 or email USPP_Tipline@nps.gov."

Over 1,000 protesters descended on Washington in the days ahead of Netanyahu’s Wednesday address, while officers with the New York Police Department joined forces with Capitol Police to help bolster security for the event. Authorities said at one point during the demonstrations people became “violent” and “failed to obey” orders, prompting police to deploy pepper spray.

RELATED STORY | Police deploy pepper spray on crowd protesting war in Gaza outside US Capitol

Protesters carrying signs stating “arrest Netanyahu” and “stop arming Israel” attempted to block the prime minister’s route to the Capitol building before police were able to clear the streets. In his address, Netanyahu condemned the protesters and accused them of refusing "to make the simple distinction between those who target terrorists and those who target children."

"I have a message for these protesters," he said. "When the tyrants of Tehran — who hang gays from cranes and murder women for not covering their hair — are praising and promoting and funding you, you have officially become Iran's useful idiots!"

RELATED STORY | Netanyahu to Congress: 'America and Israel must stand together'

President Joe Biden, meanwhile, has drawn criticism from both sides of the political aisle over U.S. arms shipments to Israel.

Some progressives have objected to the Biden administration's continued support of Israel in light of humanitarian conditions in Gaza. Meanwhile, some conservatives have accused the Biden administration of not providing enough support for Israel.