Arrests linked to Minnesota church protest raise constitutional concerns

The arrests of journalists and protesters in Minnesota are raising legal and ethical concerns.

Independent journalists Don Lemon and Georgia Fort are facing federal charges tied to a protest that took place Jan. 18 at Cities Church in St. Paul.

After Lemon’s arrest, a panel of journalists and other figures went live on his YouTube channel to discuss the case. During the livestream, they said Lemon is charged under Title 18 of the U.S. Code, including Section 241, conspiracy against rights, and Section 248, which prohibits obstructing individuals lawfully exercising their right to worship.

In the indictment, prosecutors allege Lemon and Fort attended a "pre-op" briefing about the protest, which was described as a "takeover-style attack."

"The pastor and congregation were forced to terminate the Church's worship service, congregants fled the church building out of fear for their safety," the indictment states. "Other congregants took steps to implement an emergency plan and young children were left to wonder as one child put it if their parents were going to die."

Along with Lemon and Fort, Trahern Jeen Crews and Jamael Lydell Lundy were arrested in connection with the protest.

Attorney General Pam Bondi defended the arrests, saying they were necessary to protect religious freedom.

“Make no mistake — under President Trump’s leadership and this administration, you have the right to worship freely and safely,” Bondi said. “If you violate that sacred right, we are coming after you.”

Another man, who identified himself as Ian Austin, was arrested Friday. A Scripps News crew witnessed FBI agents exit a vehicle near a federal building in the Twin Cities and detain him. Austin said he is an Army veteran and claimed he was being targeted because of a recent livestream. He also said he was at the “church,” which could be related to the protests that led to the charges against Lemon and the three others.

FBI agents hopped out of a vehicle and arrested a man who said his name is Ian Austin right in front of a Scripps News Group team at the Whipple Building in Minneapolis after a confrontation. (Video: Scripps Producer Cam Couvillion) pic.twitter.com/On9PYQgdYk — Scripps News (@scrippsnews) January 30, 2026

Critics say the arrests reflect a broader pattern by the Trump administration.

"We've seen the administration very aggressively go after critics, go after folks who are dissenting, go after folks who are reporting the news," said First Amendment attorney Will Creeley. "That's of deep concern and it should be a deep concern to all Americans. First Amendment designed to protect us from exactly that kind of government retaliation."

Prior to the latest arrests, three others were taken into custody last week in connection with the church protest.

One of them, Nekima Levy Armstrong, is accused of leading the demonstration against a pastor whom protesters say is affiliated with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In each instance, the Trump administration has defended its actions, saying no one is above the law.