Car runs into a crowd of people, injuring 25 near Los Angeles

Three people are in critical condition and six others are in serious condition.
Aerial view of East Hollywood.
The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that 25 people were struck by an unknown car early Saturday morning in East Hollywood. The incident occurred about 2 miles from the area's famed Walk of Fame on Santa Monica Boulevard.

Three people were reportedly in critical condition, six were in serious condition and 10-15 others were in fair condition. The incident was first reported at 1:59 a.m. local time.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it is coordinating patient triage and transport at this time.

The LAFD said 124 fire personnel assisted in the incident response.

The department did not release any other details.

