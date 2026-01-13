Arizona trial could shape thousands of Uber sexual assault cases

The first major trial over sexual assaults by Uber drivers is scheduled to begin today in Arizona. A federal judge has rejected Uber’s request to delay the case involving passenger Jaylynn Dean.

More than 3,000 women have sued Uber, claiming the company failed to properly vet drivers. Uber says 99.9% of trips in 2021 and 2022 ended without any safety reports.

Still, given the number of rides Uber handles annually, the company reported 2,717 incidents of sexual assault or misconduct between 2021 and 2022. Uber says that represents about one out of every 700,000 trips.

The lawsuits accuse the company of inadequate background checks and failing to train drivers on sexual harassment prevention.

The trial is the first of six test cases that could affect thousands of similar claims. The outcome could influence whether Uber settles with victims.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., said the company has failed to properly screen “potentially dangerous drivers.”

“It is extremely disturbing that Uber’s failure to make appropriate updates to policy and take meaningful action at several critical points to protect the company’s image and bottom line has led to assaults that could have been prevented,” Dingell said in a statement. “Beyond immediate physical impacts like injuries, sexually transmitted infections, and pregnancy, there are often long-term psychological impacts such as depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts. These can affect every aspect of a survivor’s life, including employment, education, relationships and even the ability to complete everyday tasks.”

