9 dead after SUV crashes into Florida canal

Nine people are dead and another is in the hospital with serious injuries after an SUV crashed into a canal and flipped over in western Palm Beach County, Florida, on Monday night.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened just before 7:30 p.m. outside of Belle Glade.

According to a crash report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a 2023 Ford Explorer — with 10 people inside — was going westbound on Hatton Highway and approaching a southbound curve. The vehicle reportedly lost control, drove off the road, slammed into a guardrail, then flipped over and landed in a canal.

Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said four people were pronounced dead at the scene, while another six were taken to a trauma center, where five of them died.

A tenth passenger, a 26-year-old man, was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach with serious injuries.

In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families during this heartbreaking incident."

The names and ages of the deceased have not been released.

Capt. Tom Reyes, a spokesperson for Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, said that when emergency crews arrived at the scene, the Ford Explorer was upside-down and partially underwater.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue worked together to pull 10 people out of the water.

"I've been with the department for 20 years and this is one of the most difficult scenes I've been on," Reyes said.

This story was originally published by Matt Papaycik, Zitlali Solache and Samantha Roesler at Scripps News West Palm Beach.