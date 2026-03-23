2 killed after helicopter crashes into South Florida warehouse

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Two people were killed when a small helicopter crashed into the roof of a vacant warehouse in Boynton Beach, Florida, on Monday, authorities said.

"There were no survivors," Boynton Beach Battalion Chief Matt Oxendine said Monday afternoon.

According to a statement from the FAA, two people were on board the aircraft, a Robinson R44, when it went down.

"I don't know if they were trying to land or not. They ended up on the roof. It's a lightweight trust roof, so it actually crashed through," Oxendine said.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate what caused the helicopter to crash.

The NTSB will lead the investigation and will provide further updates.

"There was no fire, no smoke. Usually, you could see it from far away. We actually got dispatched to another neighborhood ... We had to come back and search to find it," Oxendine said.

This story was originally published by Scott Sutton at the Scripps News station in West Palm Beach.