Universal Orlando previews Epic lands at resort's new theme park

Universal Orlando Resort is showing just how Epic its upcoming fourth Florida park will be.

The resort announced the five lands that will make up the new Epic Universe theme park, scheduled to open in 2025:

- Celestial Park

- The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic

- Super Nintendo World

- How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk

- Dark Universe

Spread out among the five lands will be 50 new attractions, entertainment, dining and shopping experiences.

Celestial Park

This is the first land that guests will visit, and the land we know the most about as of writing. Universal described it as being the heart of its Epic Universe, which is full of gardens and water and surrounded by "astronomical and mythological elements." This land is also where guests will come face-to-face with their first roller coaster at the park, Starfall Racers. Celestial Park is also how guests get to the four other lands, using what Universal is calling "majestic portals."

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic

According to Universal, this is where Muggles and Wizards will get to live out their wizard dreams from the "Fantastic Beasts" film series with the iconic British Ministry of Magic from the Harry Potter series.

Super Nintendo World

The resort said your favorite childhood video games come to life in this world! It includes attractions themed to your favorite Nintendo characters, such as Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Donkey Kong. This is a larger version of the new land at Universal Studio Hollywood that opened in 2023.

How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk

Guests can soar with dragons and have their own Viking adventures in a land based on the popular "How to Train Your Dragon" franchise.

Dark Universe

Get ready to encounter everything from Dr. Victoria Frankenstein's experiments to monsters in this world of myth and mystery.

Universal's Epic Universe will also bring three new resort hotels to the Universal Orlando Resort, including one inside the park with a private entrance into Celestial Park.

Universal expects to release more details over the coming months about Universal Epic Universe and the opening date of the new interactive preview center coming to Universal CityWalk later this year.

This story was originally published by Matthew Beldon at Scripps News Tampa.

