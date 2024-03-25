Trump faces deadline to make bond as he also fights hush-money case

Monday is a pivotal day in at least two of the legal battles involving former President Donald Trump. A judge in New York could decide Monday when to begin his trial in a hush-money case in the first trial in U.S. history with a former president as the defendant.

Meanwhile, in a civil fraud case, Trump has until the end of the day to post an appeal bond of more than $450 million. Otherwise, New York Attorney General Letitia James is prepared to seize some of Trump's assets, which could include some of the signature properties in the real estate empire that brought him to national prominence.

Trump's attorneys argued that forcing Trump to give up assets could damage the former president.

"Obtaining such cash through a 'fire sale' of real estate holdings would inevitably result in massive, irrecoverable losses — textbook irreparable injury," his lawyers wrote in a court filing last week.

Legal experts say that lacking the liquid assets to secure a bond, Trump's only option might be to file for bankruptcy. According to reporting by the Washington Post, he is not considering bankruptcy even if it could ease the difficulties of making bond.

The fines stem from Trump allegedly overinflating the value of his assets in order to secure more favorable loan terms and lower insurance premiums. The February ruling gave the former president 30 days to either secure a bond while the case is under appeal or pay the full amount owed.

Trump is expected to appear in court this morning for that hearing in his case over alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Jury selection had initially been set for today, but the trial is on hold until at least the middle of April as lawyers examine tens of thousands of pages of new evidence from a previous federal investigation.

Trump's lawyers want a delay of at least three more months, pushing the trial even further into this year's campaign season.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has alleged that Trump falsified records in an effort to prevent damaging stories from emerging during the 2016 presidential campaign. Bragg says Trump falsified records to hide payments to attorney Michael Cohen for him to pay Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal and former doorman Dino Sajudin.

