Trixie Mattel will star in a new HGTV series, ‘Drag Me Home’

It’s giving Home Depot, hunnies: Drag superstar Trixie Mattel is expanding her HGTV empire with a brand-new show, “Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home.”

It’s a spinoff of Mattel’s previous series, “Trixie Motel,” which documented the queen’s quest to renovate a dilapidated Palm Springs, California, motel with partner David Silver. In “Drag Me Home,” the pair will renovate their dream home in Los Angeles — and “take the leap into home ownership and cohabitation,” according to a press release.

“‘Trixie Motel’ quickly became a fan favorite program tapping into the outrageous vision that Trixie and David brought to life while also showing the sweet dynamic of their real-life relationship,” said HGTV’s head of content, Loren Ruch, in the press release.

“Now we’ll get to check in on the couple’s progress as motel proprietors and watch them navigate the highs and lows of a personal renovation project while moving in together for the first time,” Ruch said.

Trixie Mattel — real name Brian Michael Firkus — made her name as a high-camp, Barbie-like queen whose ultra-femme look belies a sharp tongue and a wicked wit.

If Mattel seems like a weird fit for the rather “normie” world of home-renovation shows, don’t worry — Mattel knows it.

“I’m a drag queen,” Mattel told Entertainment Weekly in an interview about “Trixie Motel.” “This motel is the ultimate stunt that no other drag queen or other celebrity would even attempt because it’s psycho. It’s psychotic to do this.”

“Drag Me Home” is another jewel in Mattel’s crown, which also includes a win on season 3 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars” and a popular web series with fellow drag queen Katya Zamolodchikova called “UNNhhh.”

Executive-produced by Drew and Jonathan Scott, of “Property Brothers” fame, the new series will consist of four hour-long episodes. Right now, the show’s slated to debut in summer 2024.

Until then, you can catch up on the “Trixie Motel” series on streaming, via Max. Or, if you find yourself in Palm Springs, book a room — Mattel’s love-letter to the color pink is taking reservations!

That deserves an “unhhhhh” for sure!

