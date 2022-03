SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Interstate 15 southbound has been shut down after an SUV overturned in a crash near Balboa Avenue Thursday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 9:05 a.m. Police say the red SUV flipped over until it landed on its wheels in the middle lanes.

At least one person has been hospitalized and there is no word on their condition. Tow trucks are now at the scene to remove the car and help clear the lanes.