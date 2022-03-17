Watch
Poll: San Diegan surveyors favor repeal of state gas tax amid high prices

With gas prices continuing to reach new highs across the United States, a survey taken by hundreds of San Diegans shows they believe California's gas tax should be repealed and the new prices have impacted their households.
Posted at 4:57 PM, Mar 17, 2022
The ABC 10News/Survey USA poll interviewed 500 people from Tuesday, March 15 to Thursday, March 17. Surveyors consisted of US Census targets for gender, age, race, and homeownership.

When asked what should be done to help with the price of gas, 27 percent voted for the state to repeal the gas tax, 26 percent voted oil companies
with gouging prices, 13 percent voted for another option, 13 percent more were not sure, 11 percent voted for the building of a pipeline, and nine percent voted for more wells to be drilled.

Surveyors were then asked if the rise of gas prices changed their daily routine by some sort of margin, 43 percent voted a little, 32 percent voted a lot, 24 percent says not at all, and one percent says they were not sure.

