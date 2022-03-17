Poll: San Diegan surveyors favor repeal of state gas tax amid high prices

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — With gas prices continuing to reach new highs across the United States, a survey taken by hundreds of San Diegans shows they believe California's gas tax should be repealed and the new prices have impacted their households.

The ABC 10News/Survey USA poll interviewed 500 people from Tuesday, March 15 to Thursday, March 17. Surveyors consisted of US Census targets for gender, age, race, and homeownership.

KGTV/SurveyUSA

When asked what should be done to help with the price of gas, 27 percent voted for the state to repeal the gas tax, 26 percent voted oil companies

with gouging prices, 13 percent voted for another option, 13 percent more were not sure, 11 percent voted for the building of a pipeline, and nine percent voted for more wells to be drilled.

KGTV/SurveyUSA

Surveyors were then asked if the rise of gas prices changed their daily routine by some sort of margin, 43 percent voted a little, 32 percent voted a lot, 24 percent says not at all, and one percent says they were not sure.

