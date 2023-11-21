Tiffany is releasing a high-end Pokémon jewelry collection with a gold Pikachu

Iconic high-end jewelry company Tiffany & Co. is collaborating with the makers of Pokémon for a special capsule collection that will make fans of the anime characters blue-green with excitement.

All the pieces were designed by Daniel Arsham, an American contemporary artist, who has previously done both Pokémon and Tiffany’s collaborations, and are made to have a “crystallized” look to them.

Among the items available is an oxidized sterling silver pendant with diamond accents featuring one of six iconic Pokémon: Charmander, Squirtle, Jigglypuff, Cubone, Mew or Pikachu. All six will also be on an oxidized sterling silver necklace, also with diamond accents.

In addition, Pikachu, perhaps the most popular Pokemon character, gets his own 18-karat yellow gold pendant in two sizes, complete with diamonds. These yellow gold pendants come in Tiffany blue Poké Ball boxes. The other items come in custom-designed Tiffany’s boxes with Pokémon logo and Arsham Studio logos on them.

MORE: Sam’s Club is selling a $3,800 fine jewelry Advent calendar

The Tiffany, Arsham Studio and Pokémon capsule collection will be released in Tiffany’s flagship New York store and the Omotesando, Tokyo, location, plus tiffany.com. However, you have to sign up or book a private appointment to even be considered as a purchaser.

And you only have a short time to do it. These limited edition pieces will be available in North America and Japan from Nov. 29 at 9 a.m. EST to Nov. 30 at 9 p.m. EST, the National Jeweler reports. Interested buyers will be informed Dec. 1 if they were approved for purchase, with items shipping on Dec. 9.

And the pricing might also make Pokémon fans pause. The silver pendants will go for $1,290 each. That might seem reasonable when you learn that the smaller golden Pikachu pendant will cost about $9,900 and the larger one $29,000.

The Tiffany’s collection is inspired in part by Arsham’s 2022 A Ripple in Time art installation and merchandise in Japan, which envisioned Pokemon characters and cards as they might be seen in the future, as fossilized objects.

The Pokémon characters on the Tiffany jewelry have a similar “ancient” look to them. This fits with Arsham’s ongoing “Future Relics”aesthetic and collaborations with Tiffany’s.

“With Pokémon and Tiffany, itself, there’s a sense of cultural permanence about each,” Arsham said in a press release from Tiffany.

