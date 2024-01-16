This viral veggie chopper is on sale during Amazon’s Winter Sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

You’re clinging to your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier this year, but preparing the food is wearing you down. Salads pack a lot of nutritional punch into one bowl, but who wants to spend so much time chopping the veggies?

So, when the FullStar Vegetable Chopper hit TikTok with testimonials from dietitians for its ease of use and tips on how to make massive salad in just a few minutes, viewers clicked the videos like crazy. Now, it’s on sale thanks to Amazon’s Winter Sale event.

TikTok influencer and dietitian @nutritionbykylie‘s video of making a yummy looking chicken salad with the vegetable chopper already has more than 1.6 million likes and has people wondering where to find this handy gadget.

Though many people actually like salads, most people are put off by the prep involved. Using a veggie chopper for salad prep can help reduce cleanup and make salads a lot quicker and easier! #choppedsalad â¬ original sound – Kylie, MS, RD, LDN @nutritionbykylie Episode 6 of realistic nutrition tips Shoutout to @Glo for reminding us all of what a great tool a veggie chopper can be and for making food funThough many people actually like salads, most people are put off by the prep involved. Using a veggie chopper for salad prep can help reduce cleanup and make salads a lot quicker and easier! #easymeal

What made this video and chopper go viral? The large container allows the user to create an entire salad in one bowl in just a few chops. What can be easier than that?

And, the major question people had in the comments was, “Where do I find this chopper and how much is it?”

Right now, Amazon has the FullStar 4-in-1 Vegetable Chopper/Spiralizer with Container on sale as part of its Winter Sales Event.

$30 at Amazon (was $40)

For a limited price, you can save 25% on this viral veggie chopper and get it for just $30. Plus, we found an additional 5% discount offer coupon you can use by just checking the box under the listed price on the product page.

The 4-in-1 vegetable chopper gives cooks versatility in the kitchen. It has a blades for small and large dicing for easy prep of vegetables for salads, soups and stir fry dishes.

If you love spiralized zucchinior ribbon cut carrots, then the specially designed spiral and ribbon blades will make prepping a breeze.

Worried about cleaning the sharp blades? They all easily detach and can go into the dishwasher, along with the container. No mess, no risk of getting cut. Then, when it’s clean, put the blades back in the container for easy storage.

Whether you’re just looking to make your meal prep easier or want a built-in chopped salad container, this is one Amazon Winter Sale deal to take advantage of.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.