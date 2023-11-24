This Black Friday anti-aging cream deal has over 5,000 five star reviews

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

You’ve finished that last bit of pumpkin pie, slept off the turkey, and are ready to take on the day after Thanksgiving … with a little shopping. Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are officially live, and if you were looking for your next beauty find, the Amazon Black Friday deal onL’Oreal Paris’ Age Perfect Rosy Tone Anti-Aging Moisturizer might need to be added to your cart.

This anti-aging cream not only claims to bring back the rosy flush of youth, but it’s got a whopping 5,000 five-star reviews that back up those claims. For Black Friday, you can snag it for just over $15.

According to L’Oreal, the anti-aging moisturizer utilizes both peony and lipohydroxy acid to revives the skin’s natural rosy tone that’s lost during the aging process. As we grow older, cell turnover decreases leading to a build-up of dead skin cells that diminish the natural glow most of us see in youth. Lipohydroxy acid helps to gently exfoliate those dead skin cells away and shouldn’t irritate skin. Meanwhile, peony has shown been shown in small studies to help reduce hyperpigmentation, leading to a more even skin tone.

Outside of the brand’s claims that the moisturizer helps to create a youthful glow and even out skin tone, according to reviewers, it can also act as a subtle base in place of or underneath makeup.

“I like the subtle color it adds, especially when I’m too rushed to apply makeup. It adds just enough color to look like you care,” wrote one verified purchaser on Amazon.

Another verified review explained that heavy foundations don’t typically sit well on their skin, but this product helps create a good base perfect for use before other makeup.

For those looking to add a little more oomph into their anti-aging skincare routine, the Rosy Tone Moisturizer isn’t the only L’Oreal item on sale. If you want to add a gentle retinol into your routine, grab theRevitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer for night time use!

If you’re not familiar with the skincare ingredient retinol, it’s a vitamin a derivative that has been proven in studies to help increase cell turnover, even skin tone, and even combat acne. The ingredient can cause sensitivity in some, so patch test a bit of your skin first, but with the moisturizer formulation (and according to verified reviews), this retinol could be a good option for those seeking a gentle introduction to the anti-aging ingredient.

Whether you’re seeking skincare to boost your complexion’s radiance or want something a bit stronger to combat signs of aging, the L’oreal Paris Black Friday deal on Amazon have you covered.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.