These bestselling linen pants are up to 70% off for a limited time

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Is there anything more summery than linen pants? They’re breezy, oh-so-comfortable and they look good on everybody. Their loose shape and soft, breathable material keeps the air flowing on hot days, and the chic cotton and linen blend lends itself to both dressier occasions and casual affairs.

Swap out a few accessories and you can go from workplace-elegant to beachy chic.

Over at Amazon, Vansha linen palazzo pants are on sale for less than $30, with some sizes and styles all the way down to $15.

Before you get out your calculator, that’s roughly 46% off all styles and up to 70% off others. These high-waisted pants also boast deep pockets, a detail every wearer will appreciate.

The pants aren’t just lightweight and breezy, though (even if it’s arguably the biggest draw). There are several other feature shout outs. First, the pants come in a whopping 18 colors including classic black and white as well as bolder options like hot pink and a deep orange shade. Of course, we’ve got to mention the pockets and the comfortable elastic waistband that makes wearing these trousers feel like being at home in PJs.

More good news — they’re machine washable! However, as anyone who’s owned linen before will tell you, the material is prone to wrinkling. Vansha recommends laying them flat or hanging these palazzos to dry.

The best-sellers are also popular among reviewers with one purchaser explaining that they bought the pants in three different colors thanks to their cool and comfortable material. Another reviewer explains that the black pair is great for dressing up or down.

Amazon isn’t sharing when this deal will end, so gracefully breeze your way over to grab a pair (or several pairs) of linen palazzo pants before they’re back up to regular price or sold out.

These bestselling linen pants are up to 70% off for a limited time originally appeared on Simplemost.com