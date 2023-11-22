The Hulu and Disney+ Black Friday deals are as low as 99 cents

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Have you already found a fabulous Black Friday deal for a new Smart TV? Even if you secured that fantastic gift, wouldn’t adding a streaming package be awesome? There’s a Hulu and Disney+ Black Friday deal that will save new subscribers big bucks for a gift that lasts the whole year!

Hulu decided to join other retailers for blockbuster Black Friday savings by offering 87% off one of its most popular monthly streaming subscriptions.

From now until Nov. 28, Hulu is offering a special 99 cent monthly subscription rate for the next 12 months. The deal is only valid for the Hulu with Ads subscription tier, and only new and returning customers are eligible for this deal. Hulu considers someone a “returning customer” if they unsubscribed to the service at least 30 days earlier.

What do you get with a Hulu with Ads Subscription for 99 cents? While you will obviously get ads throughout, you can watch unlimited TV shows and movies, including favorites like:

“Family Guy”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“The British Baking Show”

“How I Met Your Mother”

“House”

“Quiz Lady”

“A Haunting in Venice”

and much more

How many ads can you expect with this subscription plan? CNET reported a typical 23-minute TV episode with one 15-second ad, while an hour-long show had nine ads varying from 30 to 90 seconds each. This is about the same as a typical non-streaming show.

After the 12-month special price ends in 2024, the Hulu with Ads subscription will auto-renew at the regular $7.99 monthly price.

As an extra Black Friday bonus, you can bundle Hulu and Disney+! For $2.99 per month, you’ll get both Hulu and Disney+ with ads. If you were to subscribe to Disney+ alone, it would cost you $7.99 monthly (plus the cost of Hulu). This deal saves you 75% off the regular subscription price. As with the solo Hulu deal, the subscription will renew at the regular $7.99 price tag if not canceled before the promotion ends (and yes, you can cancel at any time without penalty). To take advantage of the bundle, scroll down on the Hulu Black Friday deals page and click the “Get Them Both” button.

Whether you’re looking to gift a streaming subscription or want to take advantage of the deal yourself, Hulu and Disney+ Black Friday deals are great options.

