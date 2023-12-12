The best unexpected places to buy affordable Christmas gifts this year

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Your holiday shopping list for family and friends is a mile long. You want to find something special for everyone to open. How is that possible without breaking your spending budget? Shopping at unexpected places to buy affordable Christmas gifts!

Some of the most popular retailers, such as Amazon, Walmart and Target, still have holiday shopping deals as we head into December. But if you’re looking for affordable holiday gifts beyond the “Big 3,” you’re in luck!

We decided to do our best imitation of Santa’s elves and build a list of some of the best affordable gift options for all ages at unexpected places.

Adobe

All of these gifts are less than $50 and most have extra savings for a limited time to bring savings up to 50% off the regular retail price.

Are you ready to finish that shopping list and save money? Let’s get to it!

Aldi

Aldi

The discount grocery store chain has spent the last few years upping its game by bringing in a wider variety of products to appeal to more customers. That is why Aldi’s social media popularity continues to grow, and it has become more than just a place to buy inexpensive food.

Featured Gift Item: Huntington Home Weighted Blanket

$25 at Aldi

Weighted blankets are meant to help calm anxieties and promote better sleep habits, so why not gift it to a friend who needs a bit of a pick-me-up? The 15-lb. Huntington Home Weighted Blanket features a classic plaid pattern and comes in three color schemes: green herringbone, buffalo check and grey.

Other affordable gifts from Aldi:

Chewy

Adobe

Don’t forget the pets on your holiday gift-giving list! The animals in our lives deserve a little something this season. We know they’re all on the nice list!

Featured Gift Item: Outward Hound Fun Feeder Bowl

$5.40 (was $16.49) at Chewy

Make your dog’s mealtime as fun as it is satisfying! The Outward Hound Fun Feeder Bowl transforms an ordinary meal into an interactive experience. This is not only challenging and entertaining for the pup but can help slow down eating, which can help with digestion.

Other affordable gift options from Chewy:

Etsy

Adobe

For custom-made gifts with a more personal touch, Etsy might be the perfect place to find special holiday gifts at an affordable price.

Featured Gift Item: Winter Holiday Gift Box

Starting at $35 on Etsy

Send a cozy care package box set to a dear friend or relative to keep them happy during the long winter months. Starting at $35 per box, you choose to include items such as coffee and a mug, candy, a stuffed animal, a blanket, tea and much more.

Other affordable gifts from Etsty:

Five Below

Five Below

Known as a deep-discount/dollar-store type retailer, Five Below has expanded to online sales and boosted its inventory to include tech items, toys, clothing and more.

Like most dollar-store-style stores, Five Below has more than $5 items. However, prices are significantly lower than many stores that sell similar products.

Featured Gift Item: Wireless Karaoke Speaker and Microphones

$15 at Five Below

Know someone who loves to sing or be the life of the party? This Wireless Karaoke Speaker with 2 Microphones is a portable party. All that’s needed is to connect a Bluetooth device (smartphone, tablet, computer, etc) to get the show going! The set also has a USB charging cable for the light-up speaker and mics.

The machine is sold out for delivery, but you can do in-store pickup!

Other affordable gifts from Five Below:

JCPenney

Adobe

JCPenney — one of three traditional department stores on our list — has made a dedicated effort to keep prices low on popular items for the holiday season. You’ll find clothing, toys, jewelry and much more on sale.

Featured Gift Item: Cooks 5-in-1 Power Blender

$22.49 (was $40) at JCPenney

The Cooks 5-in-1 Power Blender might be one of the best buys on this list. First, the limited-time price of less than $25 is a steal. But, even at the regular price, a mini blender like this is so versatile in the kitchen. It’s a gift that will be useful and appreciated long after the holidays end.

Other affordable gifts from JCPenney:

Macy’s

Adobe

The second department store on our roundup surprised us with their price cuts for the holidays, especially if you’re looking for jewelry or clothing,

Featured Gift Item: Diamond Cluster 18-in. Pendant Necklace in Sterling Silver

$45 (was $200) at Macy’s

At 83% off the regular retail price until Dec. 6, this 18-in. Sterling Silver Diamond Pendant will add extra sparkle for the holiday. We also like how this pendant looks like a snowflake; it’s a lovely accessory for any winter outfit.

As an added bonus, you can get a pair of 1/4 ct. total weight diamond earrings for just $39.99 when you checkout!

Other affordable gifts from Macy’s:

Nike

Adobe

For the active people on your holiday shopping list, head to Nike to find fun and useful gifts to help them enjoy their passion year-round.

Featured Gift Item: Nike Club Fleece Kids Gloves

$21.97 (was $25) at Nike

Kids love getting outside to play in the winter. Keep their hands warm with a pair of gloves they won’t mind wearing with this pair from Nike Club Fleece. You can choose from pink or Grey/Black in three sizes, small to large.

Other affordable gifts from Nike:

Nordstrom

The last of our department store inclusions in our collections has gifts for anyone on your list and big savings that will make the shopper happy, too.

Featured Gift Item: Kate Spade New York Idiom Heart of Gold Bracelet

$24 (was $48) at Nordstrom

Save 50% off the regular retail price of this beautiful gold bangle bracelet from Kate Spade New York. It’s engraved with a “heart of gold” message on the inside and can be stacked comfortably with other bracelets.

If you order now, you can have it delivered by Christmas.

Other affordable gifts from Nordstrom:

Shutterfly

Adobe

With so many of us having our digital photos out of sight on our smartphones and computers, a Shutterfly gift showcasing those memories can mean so much.

Featured Gift Item: Soft Plaid Frame Fleece Photo Blanket

Starting at $47 at Shutterfly

Wrap a grandparent or distant friend in love with a blanket designed with favorite photos! The Shutterfly Soft Plaid Frame Fleece Photo Blanket can be customized with photos, layout design, and type of material at prices as low as $47.

Other affordable gifts from Shutterfly:

Urban Outfitters

Adobe

With a whole collection of gifts under $50, Urban Outfitters has exactly what your favorite people would love for a touch of pampering and style. Check out these affordable gifts to give those special people some extra love.

Featured Gift Item: The Official Netflix Cookbook: 70 Recipes From Your TV To Your Table

$34.99 at Urban Outfitters

The Official Netflix Cookbook is a collection of recipes inspired by various Netflix original series and movies. If you’re a fan of shows like “Bridgerton,” “Nailed It!” “Squid Game,” “Stranger Things,” and many more. You’ll find dishes that pair perfectly with your favorite shows, from appetizers to decadent desserts.

Other affordable gifts from Urban Outfitters:

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.