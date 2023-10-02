Taylor Swift at Chiefs-Jets game supporting rumored beau Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce is gonna play, play, play, play, play while Taylor Swift watches him from a suite yet again.

For the second Sunday in a row, Swift couldn’t shake off a chance to watch her rumored beau in action on the football field, as she was seen walking into the MetLife Stadium about 40 minutes before kickoff to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets.

In a video obtained by Scripps News Kansas City, it shows the 12-time Grammy Award winner arriving with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Sabrina Carpenter, and Hugh Jackman.

Swift is wearing an adorable pair of AREA bedazzled jean shorts, paired with a black top, a leather jacket, and high-heeled boots.

The visit follows the report from TickPick, an online marketplace, that ticket prices for this Sunday's game surged over 40%, increasing from $83 to $119.

Last week, Swift was at Arrowhead Stadium, wearing red and white, to watch the Chiefs dominate the Chicago Bears, alongside Kelce's mother, Donna, from a suite.

On the "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" podcast this week, Kelce mentioned that Swift "looked amazing” at the game.

The speculation about their romance grows with each public appearance, but neither Swift nor Kelce have publicly confirmed their relationship status.

