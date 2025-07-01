Tariffs driving up prices for Black hair care products

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A local beauty supply store is already seeing price increases on popular hair products used in the Black community as President Trump's tariffs take effect.

Bill Woods, owner of Berlen's Beauty Supply, says the impact of the tariffs on imported goods has already been felt, even before they're fully implemented.

"Even before the tariffs have come, we found that over the last 1.5 to 2 months, all of our vendors are raising their prices approximately 20%, just kind of a blanket 20% across the board," Woods said.

Woods explained that wigs, extensions and braiding hair were the first products to see price hikes because they come from China, Indonesia and Korea.

"We're constantly turning over product and having to buy product, so it's a little bit harder from our perspective compared to being a big box store," Woods said.

In recent years, the cost of braiding hair has doubled, according to Woods. And it's not just the products themselves that are affected.

"Instead of spending $50 now, you're spending $100, and then you have to turn around and pay someone to install it or do your braids, but guess what? The products they're using for the install have also gone up 20%," Woods said.

University of San Diego economics professor Alan Gin says the tariffs on the hair industry have a disproportionate effect.

"This also has a more negative impact on African American women because African American women tend to spend more on hair care products," Gin said.

He noted that in 2023, it was estimated that Black women spent $3.2 billion on hair care products. With the tariffs in place, that number may not decrease.

"Even if the stuff is made in the U.S., the container is probably gonna be made in China or someplace else and the tariff will apply to that," Gin said.

