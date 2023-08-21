Suspect jailed in El Cajon home-invasion assaults

EL CAJON (CNS) - A 30-year-old man who allegedly assaulted several women in El Cajon over the weekend while trying to force his way into their homes was behind bars Monday and facing a slate of criminal charges.

Officers responding to reports of a transient attempting to break into houses in the 800 block of Elizabeth Way about 6:30 p.m. Saturday arrested Domonick Medlock of San Francisco following a foot chase, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

Three women who live in the neighborhood near Granite Hills High School told officers Medlock had grabbed them and tried to push his way into their homes, ECPD Lt. Keith MacArthur said. One reported that the assailant had punched her in the neck, the lieutenant said.

The suspect allegedly wound up entering a home occupied by a man who defended himself and his children by arming himself with a wooden rod and chasing the intruder out of the residence, according to police.

Medlock was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of assault, battery, burglary and kidnapping with the intent to commit rape. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

