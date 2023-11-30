CVPD: Suspect and mother-in-law dead following stabbing and pursuit in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Two people are dead following a stabbing and a pursuit in east Chula Vista Wednesday night.

Chula Vista police officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 8 p.m. at a home on the 1500 block of Yanonali Ave. near Jacaranda Park.

Upon arrival, officers saw the 41-year-old suspect leaving the house in a vehicle and attempted to stop him, a press release from the Chula Vista Police Department said. When he refused to stop, officers started a pursuit.

Other officers on scene entered the home and found the suspect's 69-year-old mother-in-law with multiple stab wounds. They also found his 42-year-old wife with cuts to her arm.

They were both transported to the hospital. The mother-in-law died at the hospital and the wife was treated for her injuries and was in stable condition.

The pursuit lasted around 25 minutes, when the suspect intentionally collided with a divider on the Interstate 805 northbound and the Interstate 8 interchange, according to the release.

The suspect was seriously injured following the crash and was transported to the hospital where he also died.

Investigators are still looking into what led up to the stabbing and the identities of those involved are being withheld.

Witnesses or anyone with information as to what might have led to this occurring is asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit a tip via P3tipsif they wish to remain anonymous.