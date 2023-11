CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the 1500 block of Yanonali Avenue.

The stabbing happened Wednesday before 8 p.m. It is unclear how many people were stabbed or their condition.

Police say the suspect took off and lead officers on a pursuit until he crashed on the 805 NB at the I-8 interchange.

He was arrested and police say there is no continued threat to the public related to the incident.