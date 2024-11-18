Susan G. Komen Three-Day Walk returns to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Participants in the Susan G. Komen Three-Day Walk are taking on a challenging journey of 60 miles over three days, motivated by community support, water, and a personal connection to the cause.

"My grandmother passed away three months before my wedding from metastatic breast cancer," said Lindsey Bock, who has participated in the event for 21 years. She initially signed up in 2005 for her great aunt, who had been diagnosed for the second time.

Each participant is required to raise a minimum of $2,300 and walk 20 miles a day for three consecutive days. The funds raised go toward research, support for individuals with breast cancer, and making screenings, treatment, and education more accessible.

This year, Lindsey’s group raised over $76,000. When asked if her feet hurt from all those steps, she confidently replied, "No, they feel good!"

The event has drawn 1,900 participants from across the country, who are walking in honor of those who have lost their battle with breast cancer, survivors, and those who are still battling the disease.

"You know, there's a big world out there of cancer, breast cancer specifically. And so everybody deserves a fight, and it takes the world to fight together for survivors and thrivers," said walker, Kelly Quade.

The three-day journey started on Friday in Del Mar and concluded today at Waterfront Park. A total of $6.4 million was raised.

