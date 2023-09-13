Subway has a buy one footlong, get one 50% off deal right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

September usually means busy nights for families. School is back in session. Sports practices, band rehearsals, dance lessons and other extracurricular activities keep everyone on the road well into the evening.

If you’re looking for an easy and affordable to-go meal option, stop by Subway this month to take advantage of its deal for 50% off a second footlong sandwich.

What you do with that discounted sandwich is totally your call. Maybe you can give it to a hungry kid in the backseat who just got done with soccer practice. Or, save it for lunch the next day.

Redeeming the Subway discount is simple. First, note that only online or in-app orders can get 50% off on a second footlong. Visit Subway.com or download the Subway app on your smartphone to place your order.

You must order two sandwiches to qualify for the half-off deal when you place your order. At checkout, enter the discount code BOGO50. Then, Subway will automatically take 50% off one of the sandwiches (of an equal or lesser value.) Add-ons are an additional price, and you’re limited to one deal per order.

Then, pick up your sandwiches and you’re good to go!

It’s important for customers to check online for locations participating in the BOGO 50% off deal. Subway has an interactive map on its website that will find a location near you that is honoring the discount offer.

Subway’s offer is only for an unspecified, limited time, according to the official terms of the deal. So if you’re a fan of Subway’s sandwiches, you’ll want to snag this deal soon, before it ends.

