Starbucks’ new collection of holiday drinkware will be in stores soon

Weeks after revealing a new Halloween Drinkware collection, Starbucks is already looking ahead to the holiday season.

The coffee chain’s holiday gifts are hitting stores soon and will include cold cups, mugs, color-changing cups, tumblers and an ornament. There’s also a reusable water bottle on the list this year for those friends and family members that aren’t into coffee.

Starbucks has not, however, revealed this year’s holiday cup lineup, or if there will be any new drinks on the menu as we get closer to the holiday season.

We also don’t know when the Peppermint Mocha will return to the menu for its 21st season, but we probably won’t have to wait much longer. The new cups were revealed on Nov. 2 last year, with their holiday drink lineup hitting the menu on Nov. 3.

In the meantime, take a look at some of the new gifts you can buy at Starbucks locations this year for anyone on your list — or, of course, yourself!

Iridescent Winter White Cold Cups and Ornament

Starbucks

Priced between $24.95 for a 24-ounce cup and $12.95 for an ornament, Starbucks says these Iridescent Winter White Cold Cups are “reminiscent of a winter wonderland.”

Color Changing Hot Cup Set (6-pack, 16 oz, each)

Starbucks

You can get a set of six 16-ounce cups in a variety of colors for $19.95. Each cup changes into a new color when a hot beverage is added.

Ribbon Tumblers (16 oz)

Starbucks

Priced at $16.95 each, these 16-ounce Ribbon Tumblers come in either Lime Green, Bubblegum Pink or Icicle Blue.

Peppermint Pink Prism Mug (12 oz)

Starbucks

For those that prefer warm drinks during the holiday season, Starbucks says this Peppermint Pink Prism Mug is inspired by peppermint candies. It is priced at $18.95.

Winter Night Tumbler (12 oz)

Starbucks

Another cup for warm coffee fans, this 12-ounce Winter Night Tumbler is priced at $19.95. The coffee chain says the royal blue color is meant to make you think of a “calm winter’s night.”

Iridescent Siren Cold Cup (24 oz)

Starbucks

For true Starbucks fans, this 24-ounce Iridescent Siren Cold Cup features the iconic Starbucks siren dancing against an iridescent background. It is priced at $19.95.

Gradient Winter Blue Water Bottle (20 oz)

Starbucks

You’ll even find a gift for non-coffee fans this year. Priced at $24.95, this Gradient Winter Blue Water Bottle will help you or your gift recipient stay hydrated during the winter months.

If you need something to fill up your new cup or want to wrap up more than just some new drinkware, Starbucks holiday coffees and creamers have already returned to grocery stores nationwide.

You’ll find a variety of seasonal flavors including Holiday Blend, Peppermint Mocha, Frappuccino Peppermint Mocha, Peppermint Mocha Iced Espresso and Gingerbread. Starbucks creamers include Cinnamon Dolce, Caramel and White Chocolate.

The coffees and creamers are only available for a limited time, while supplies last, so even if it feels a little early to add them to your grocery list, you may want to do so now just in case you can’t get them later.

Which new Starbucks gifts are you adding to your shopping list?

