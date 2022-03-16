Watch
Yankees, Mets and all MLB again affected by COVID in 2022

John Raoux/AP
New York Yankees pitcher Zack Britton answers questions during a news conference at spring training baseball workout, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Coronavirus restrictions in Canada and New York have assured that baseball will again be affected by COVID-19 in 2022.

As Yankees reliever Zack Britton put it, "life is not back to normal yet."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference that athletes were not his top concern.

But he added that he will work with MLB amid concern that unvaccinated Yankees and Mets players won't be able to play at home under the city's current private employer mandate that went into effect on Dec. 27.

Just like Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, anyone, including athletes who play indoor or out, must be vaccinated to play in the state, according to the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, MLB announced new health and safety protocols Wednesday that eased many restrictions, including most mask and testing mandates.

According to the news outlet, when asked if he was vaccinated, Yankees superstar Aaron Judge bypassed the question entirely.

Then Yankees open their season at home against rivals Boston Red Sox on April 7.

