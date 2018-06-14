Looking for a match? Where to watch the World Cup in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - This weekend thousands of local soccer fans will head out to watch World Cup matches.

While it's just as easy to stay home and watch the games on your couch, there's nothing quite like a soccer watch party.

San Diego fans are lucky enough to have some of the best outdoor and indoor soccer-centric venues to catch a World Cup match.

Looking for a spot to catch the game? You can't go wrong with these spots:

Nolita Hall (2305 India St., San Diego) - This Little Italy beer hall opened its doors for the first time before Thursday's World Cup start. Plenty of TVs for everyone to catch a match and not miss a moment.

Shakespeare Pub & Grille (3701 India St., San Diego) - A Midtown staple that has broadcasted World Cup matches for decades. Can't go wrong with their British ales and menu items either.

Princess Pub and Grille (1665 India St., San Diego) - Like it's India St. neighbor above, Princess Pub has garnered its own rep for being an exciting soccer bar, with fish and chips that can compete with the best.

End Zone Sports Bar & Grill (2859 University Ave., San Diego) - Take in a match a this casual North Park stop for some classic pub grub.

Bub's At The Beach (1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego) - A Pacific Beach outlet for years, Bub's routinely hosts World Cup matches and is the perfect beach town stop for a game.

Costa Brava (1653 Garnet Ave., San Diego) - This Spanish restaurant routinely celebrates the World Cup and delivers tapas and sangria that can't be missed.

Hooley's (5500 Grossmont Center Dr., La Mesa) - An East County favorite, local soccer fans know this is the place to be for the game.

O'Briens Pub (4646 Convoy St., San Diego) -O'Briens in Kearny Mesa is the perfect spot to get in a quick match before or after work.

Thr3e Punk Ales Brewing Co. (259 3rd Ave., Chula Vista) - There's nothing like some quality beer at a local brewery and World Cup games on the big screen.

All Stars Sports Bar & Grill (4076 Bonita Rd., San Diego) - Looking for a low-key spot to watch the games? You've found it here.