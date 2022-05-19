Watch
Wheeler strikes out 9 in Phillies' 3-0 win over Padres

Matt Slocum/AP
San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell adjusts his hat during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler struck out nine over seven shutout innings, Rhys Hoskins homered and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 3-0.

Wheeler allowed four hits and walked none over 94 pitches. Jose Alvarado worked the eighth and Corey Knebel earned his eighth save.

J.T. Realmuto snapped an 0-for-13 skid with an RBI single. The Phillies catcher also threw out a runner at third base from foul territory.

Blake Snell allowed three runs in 3 2/3 innings in his first start of the season for the Padres.

