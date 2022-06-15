Watch
Voit drives in 5 as Padres rally past Cubs 12-5

San Diego Padres' Luke Voit swings for a three-run double off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Mychal Givens during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Chicago.
Posted at 6:48 AM, Jun 15, 2022
CHICAGO (AP) — Luke Voit hit a two-run homer and a three-run double as the San Diego Padres rallied from a five-run deficit to hand the Chicago Cubs their eighth straight loss, 12-5.

The Padres trailed 5-0 when Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks was pulled after allowing a double to Jake Cronenworth to start the sixth inning.

Voit homered off reliever Chris Martin to spark a four-run sixth, and his double off Mychal Givens gave the Padres the lead for good at 7-5 and highlighted a six-run seventh.

The Padres have won six of eight.

Willson Contreras homered twice, drove in three runs and scored three times on a 3-for-4 night for the Cubs.

