Virus-hampered Padres spilt doubleheader in Colorado

DENVER (AP) -- Josh Fuentes capped a big night with a two-out, walk-off single in the eighth inning after earlier hitting a two-run homer and the Colorado Rockies salvaged a doubleheader split by beating the virus-hampered San Diego Padres 3-2.

The Padres, missing starters Fernando Tatis Jr., Eric Hosmer, Wil Myers and two others because of COVID-19 concerns, won the opener 5-3.

With the score tied 1-1 in the top of the 6th, Victor Caratini launched the first grand slam of the season to give the Friars a 5-1 lead.

Austin Nola, who's normally a catcher but was playing second base for shorthanded San Diego, made a nifty catch with the bases loaded for the final out.

In the nightcap, Fuentes and the Rockies snapped a five-game skid.