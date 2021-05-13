Watch
Sports

Actions

Virus-hampered Padres spilt doubleheader in Colorado

Caratini hits team's first grand slam of season
items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
San Diego Padres' Victor Caratini follows the flight of his grand slam off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Robert Stephenson in the sixth inning of game one of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Denver.
victor caratini grand slam 051221
Posted at 8:37 AM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 11:37:52-04

DENVER (AP) -- Josh Fuentes capped a big night with a two-out, walk-off single in the eighth inning after earlier hitting a two-run homer and the Colorado Rockies salvaged a doubleheader split by beating the virus-hampered San Diego Padres 3-2.

The Padres, missing starters Fernando Tatis Jr., Eric Hosmer, Wil Myers and two others because of COVID-19 concerns, won the opener 5-3.

With the score tied 1-1 in the top of the 6th, Victor Caratini launched the first grand slam of the season to give the Friars a 5-1 lead.

Austin Nola, who's normally a catcher but was playing second base for shorthanded San Diego, made a nifty catch with the bases loaded for the final out.

In the nightcap, Fuentes and the Rockies snapped a five-game skid.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER TODAY!

Leadership

NOMINATE A LEADER TODAY!