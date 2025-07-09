University of San Diego volleyball team heads to World University Games in Berlin

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The University of San Diego volleyball team is preparing for what players are calling a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity as they get ready to travel nearly 6,000 miles to compete in the World University Games in Berlin.

"I'm so excited. It's truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. When the coaches told us that we had this opportunity to play in Germany and compete against some of the best people in the country, it just really excited the whole team," said team setter Kylie Munday.

Already one of the best volleyball programs on the West Coast, the Toreros will now get a chance to test themselves against national teams featuring some of the top players in the world.

"We will play Australia, Italy, and Chinese Taipei in our first pool, and we're expecting really elite competition from all of those countries," said Casey Schoenlein, USD assistant volleyball coach.

The trip has a double benefit for USD's coaches, who get to work with players weeks ahead of the normal NCAA start date at the end of the month. Plus, the Toreros used the World University Games as a recruiting tool for players like graduate transfer Kali Engeman, a middle blocker who was lured to San Diego from the Big Ten and her native Minnesota.

"That was definitely a big part of the recruiting process was, wow, I get to have practice with the coaches, I get to meet my teammates, and I get to bond with them through a challenging practice," said Engeman.

And even if they don't win gold medals, the Toreros are confident they'll be bringing home something even more valuable.

"Lifelong memories with my best friends," said Munday.

"Getting to see a bunch of different landmarks, and getting to experience people's first times out of the country or first times to Europe ... I'm so excited," said Schoenlein.

The World University Games run July 16-27 in Germany. They feature competitions in more than a dozen different sports.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.