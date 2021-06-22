Watch
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus

Jae C. Hong/AP
The Olympic rings are seen behind cherry blossoms Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in the Odaiba section of Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 5:16 PM, Jun 21, 2021
TOKYO (AP) — A member of Uganda’s Olympic team has tested positive for the coronavirus and was barred entry into Japan, in the first detected infection among arriving athletes for the Tokyo Games opening in five weeks.

The eight other members of the team left early Sunday by chartered bus for host town Osaka, central Japan, where COVID-19 cases are still being reported.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, a minister in charge of economic policy, said on NHK TV Sunday that the government was looking into what had happened with border controls.

The Asahi newspaper reported, quoting an anonymous Cabinet Secretariat official, that the athletes who arrived late Saturday at Tokyo’s Narita airport were all fully vaccinated with the AstraZeneca jabs and had negative PCR tests before boarding.

