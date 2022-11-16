Watch Now
UC San Diego fends off Cal behind Pope, 64-62

Aaron Doster/AP
A basketball net hanging from a game hoop. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Posted at 10:46 AM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 13:46:59-05

Bryce Pope scored 19 points and his fifth 3-pointer with 12 seconds left helped UC San Diego blunt a California rally for a 64-62 home victory on Tuesday night for its first win of the season.

The last time they met, the Tritons earned an 80-67 victory at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley to start the 2021-22 season.

Pope's last 3 of the night gave the Tritons a 64-60 lead. Following a UC San Diego timeout, Cal's Devin Askew laid it in to reduce the deficit to two. The Bears then called timeout and fouled Jace Roquemore, who promptly missed the front-end of a 1-and-1. Askew secured the rebound but his errant 3-point heave along the right sideline sailed past the rim.

Pope's 3 with 7:07 before intermission gave put UC San Diego (1-2) a 28-10 lead before the Bears (0-3) began the long climb back.

Joel Brown's layup with 2:14 left brought Cal within 59-58, and he converted another with 58 seconds to get within 61-60, but Cal could never grab the lead.

Emmanuel Tshimanga scored scored 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting off the bench and Roquemore scored 11.

For Cal, Askew scored 13 points, Grant Newell 12, Kuany Kuany 11 and Lars Thiemann 10.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
