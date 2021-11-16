Two Duke basketball players arrested on DWI-related charges

Two Duke basketball players, including the grandson of head coach Mike Krzyzewski, were arrested Sunday for allegedly driving while impaired.

According to USA Today and The (Raleigh) News & Observer, Michael Savarino, 20, was arrested on DWI charges, and Paolo Banchero, 19, was charged with aiding and abetting DWI.

Savarino is Krzyzewski's grandson, according to the news outlets.

According to Duke Basketball, Savarino was driving a car registered to Banchero, a passenger in the vehicle.

USA Today reported that the North Carolina Highway Patrol arrested them.

CBS Sports reported that both players' court dates are scheduled for next month.